App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Cipla; target of Rs 530: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Cipla with a target price of Rs 530 in its research report dated May 23, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Cipla

Revenues grew a mere 3.2% YoY to | 3698 crore (I-direct estimate: | 3878 crore), as 13% YoY growth in India at | 1353 crore (I-direct estimate: | 1341 crore) was largely offset by 17% YoY decline in RoW to | 676 crore (I-direct estimate: | 797 crore) and 24.9% YoY decline in EU to | 135 crore (I-direct estimate: | 176 crore) EBITDA margins improved 94 bps YoY to 15.1% but came in lower than I-direct estimate of 18.5% mainly due one-offs.

Outlook

This augurs well in the current scenario. Hence, it will continue to command a higher multiple vis-à-vis peers. We arrive at our target price of | 530 based on 20x FY20E EPS of | 26.4.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on May 30, 2018 05:30 pm

tags #Cipla #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.