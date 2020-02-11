App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Cadila Healthcare; target of Rs 285: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Cadila Healthcare with a target price of Rs 285 in its research report dated February 10, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Cadila Healthcare


Q3FY20 revenues grew 1.7% YoY to Rs 3638.1 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 3439.7 crore). Consolidation of Craft Portfolio was largely offset by 13.4% YoY decline in the US to Rs 1675.3 crore. Domestic formulations grew 7.6% YoY to Rs 910.3 crore. EBITDA margins contracted 441 bps YoY to 19.1% (I-direct estimate: 18.8%), mainly on account of higher employee and other expenditure. EBITDA de-grew 17.4% YoY to Rs 693.2 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 646.7 crore). PAT de-grew 26.5% YoY to Rs 375.2 crore (I-direct estimates: Rs 331.4 crore). Delta vis-à-vis EBITDA was due to lower tax rate partially offset by higher depreciation.



Outlook


Overall, balance sheet reduction, Moraiya warning letter resolution and US base business performance in tough times are some of the important aspects to watch. We arrive at our target price of Rs 285 based on 15x FY22E EPS of Rs 19.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Feb 11, 2020 03:20 pm

tags #Cadila Healthcare #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

