    Hold Bajaj Consumer Care; target of Rs 178: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended hold rating on Bajaj Consumer Care with a target price of Rs 178 in its research report dated February 10, 2023.

    March 09, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Consumer Care

    Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (BCC) clocked weak numbers for Q3FY22 with flat revenues at Rs. 228.4 crore; OPM fell by 322 bps to 14.4%; while PAT declined by 16% y-o-y to Rs. 34 crore. Almond Drop Hair Oil (ADHO) registered mid-single digit value decline, Amla product posted mid-single digit growth. ADHO will take time to revive. New product launches grew by 2.7x in 9MFY23; contribution will go up to ~40% by FY25 from 13% currently. It will support overall revenue growth and profitability in long run.

    Outlook

    Stock trades at 19x/16x/15x its FY2023E/24E/25E earnings. We downgrade our rating to Hold with a revised PT of Rs. 178 as recovery in hair oil category will take time.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

