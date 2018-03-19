Here are some stock trading ideas from Dipan Mehta and Ashwani Gujral

Watch the interview of Dipan Mehta Member BSE & NSE and Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com with CNBC-TV18's Prashant Nair and Latha Venkatesh where they spoke about the road ahead for Indian markets and shared their views on specific stocks.
Watch the interview of Dipan Mehta Member BSE & NSE and Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com with CNBC-TV18's Prashant Nair and Latha Venkatesh where they spoke about the road ahead for Indian markets and shared their views on specific stocks.Watch videos for more…