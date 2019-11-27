App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HCL Tech share price rises 1% as co sets record date for bonus issue

The board approved the issue of one bonus share for every share held by shareholders.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HCL Technologies share price gained over 1 percent intraday on November 27 after the company fixed record date for bonus share issue.

The record date for determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders of the company for the bonus shares has been fixed for December 7, 2019, subject to the approval by the shareholders for issuance of bonus shares and increase in authorized share capital of the company, company said in release.

The company's Q2FY20 profit increased 19.4 percent to Rs 2,651 crore versus Rs 2,220 crore in the June quarter, while revenue grew by 6.7 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 17,528 crore

Close

It has registered a 5.2 percent QoQ growth in dollar revenue at $2,486 million and constant currency topline growth was 6 percent QoQ.

related news

The board approved the issue of one bonus share for every share held by shareholders and declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the Financial Year 2019-20.

At 11:46 hrs HCL Technologies was quoting at Rs 1,122.65, up Rs 12.45, or 1.12 percent on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 27, 2019 12:02 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.