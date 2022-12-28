 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gravity-defying stocks this year: Are the returns for real?

Gaurav Sharma
Dec 28, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

Returns of the same magnitude may be difficult to match in 2023, but the domestic consumption story is a big plus and a lot will also depend on the macro environment, corporate headwinds amid recessionary trends overseas.

Indian stock markets in 2022 stuck to their Unique Selling Propositions (USPs), as did their foreign counterparts-–unpredictable and volatile. From the lows of June, the markets created new all-time highs starting from the end of November and until the first week of December.

To be sure, the traditional favourites -- technology, pharmaceuticals, mid-cap and small cap stocks -- didn’t join the rally. New-age technology companies that at one time were demanding sky-high valuations, fell flat.

Sectors that shone bright included public sector banks, defence, stocks related to railways, autos and so on.

Goldmine 

Talking about stocks, there are a total of 17 names from the BSE500 universe which more than doubled investors’ investments in 2022 and within these, there are two stocks, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and Adani Power Ltd, which surged more than 200 percent.

The PSU Bank index was the top contributor with five stocks and the defence sector was  second with four. Three stocks from the Adani group joined the bandwagon of top stocks and there were also stocks from manufacturing, fast moving consumer goods companies, railways and chemical/fertilizer units that joined the party.