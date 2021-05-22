MARKET NEWS

Godrej Industries Q4 net loss at Rs 92 crore

Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,610.69 crore during the quarter.

PTI
May 22, 2021 / 10:10 PM IST
Representative image

Godrej Industries Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 92.22 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 103.39 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Godrej Industries said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,610.69 crore during the quarter. It was Rs 3,120.67 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Total expenses were at Rs 2,813.80 crore.

Meanwhile, Godrej Industries said the results are not comparable with those of the previous period in view of acquisitions and changes in the company's / group's shareholdings during the period in some of the subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. For the fiscal year 2020-21, Godrej Industries' net profit was at Rs 390.92 crore. It was Rs 811.52 crore in the previous year. For the fiscal year 2020-21.

Revenue from operations was Rs 9,333.51 crore in FY 2020-21. Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Godrej Industries said its board on Friday approved the re-appointment of Tanya Dubash and Nitin Nabar as whole-time directors.

 

It also approved the appointment of Pirojsha Godrej as an additional director (non – executive, non-independent), subject to the approval of shareholders. Shares of Godrej Industries Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 564.45 on BSE, up 0.89 per cent from the previous close. Shares of Godrej Industries Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 564.45 on BSE, up 0.89 per cent from the previous close.

 
TAGS: #Godrej #stock market #stocks
first published: May 22, 2021 10:10 pm

