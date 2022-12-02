English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    General Atlantic sells KIMS shares worth Rs 215 crore

    According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, General Atlantic Singapore sold 14,50,000 shares, amounting to 1.8 per cent stake in the company.

    PTI
    December 02, 2022 / 08:50 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    General Atlantic Singapore Kh Pte, an arm of US-based equity firm General Atlantic, on Friday offloaded shares of hospital chain Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (KIMS) for Rs 215 crore through an open market transaction.

    According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, General Atlantic Singapore sold 14,50,000 shares, amounting to 1.8 per cent stake in the company.

    The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,480 apiece, taking the aggregate value to Rs 214.60 crore.

    On Friday, Amansa Holdings picked up 13,95,745 shares of the company at the same price.

    As of quarter ended September, General Atlantic Singapore owned 10.42 per cent stake in the company, data with the bourse showed.

    Shares of KIMS closed 0.05 per cent higher at Rs 1,499.85 per share at BSE.
    PTI
    Tags: #General Atlantic #KIMS Hospitals #Share sale
    first published: Dec 2, 2022 08:50 pm