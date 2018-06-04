Dr Reddy's Laboratories gains 3.5% on zero USFDA observations for Srikakulam plant

Dr Reddy's Laboratories share price rallied 3.5 percent in morning on Monday after Srikakulam plant cleared by the US health regulator.

The pharma major informed exchanges that the audit of API Srikakulam Plant (SEZ), Andhra Pradesh by the US Food and Drug Administration has been completed.

"Audit of the plant completed by the US FDA with no observations," the company said.

The FDA conducted an audit at its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Srikakulam special economic zone (SEZ) plant last week.

The API SEZ plant is a fully automated new generation plant catering to the US market.

This facility has not been issued a warning letter and is up for a routine US FDA audit. The facility is used for filing new products and is also earmarked for transferring manufacturing of certain existing products.

At 09:24 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,998.85, up Rs 57.40, or 2.96 percent on the BSE.