Dr Reddy’s gains on launch of Vigabatrin powder

The company launched Vigabatrin powder in 500 mg per packet, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Sabril (vigabatrin) powder, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
The Dr Reddy’s Laboratories' stock gained more than a percent intraday on August 20 after the company launched Vigabatrin powder (oral solution).
The Sabril brand and generic had US sales of approximately USD 274 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2019, as per IMS Health.
At 11:01 hours, the stock was quoting Rs 2,539.60, up Rs 29.10, or 1.16 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 20, 2019 11:17 am