Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cosmo Films share price rises over 9% after 2 plants open partially

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 357.00 and 52-week low Rs 186.30 on February 26, 2020, and August 5, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Cosmo Films share price rose over 9 percent intraday on April 7  after two of its Maharashtra plants resumed partial operations.

The company’s plants in Waluj and Shendra resumed partial operations in accordance with the permission from concerned authorities to facilitate supply of packaging material for essential items, the company said in a release.

At 1409 hours, Cosmo Films was quoting at Rs 220.20, up Rs 16.25, or 7.97 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 357.00 and 52-week low Rs 186.30 on February 26, 2020, and August 5, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 38.32 percent below its 52-week high and 18.2 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 02:35 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Cosmo Films

