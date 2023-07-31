English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Vedanta; target of Rs 375: Equity99

    Equity99 is bullish on Vedanta recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 375 in its research report dated July 31, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 31, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Equity99's research report on Vedanta

    Vedanta Ltd is a diversified natural resource group engaged in exploring, extracting and processing minerals and oil & gas. The group engages in the exploration, production and sale of zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminium, iron ore and oil & gas. It has presence across India, South Africa, Namibia, Ireland, Liberia & UAE. Its other businesses includes commercial power generation, steel manufacturing & port operations in India and manufacturing of glass substrate in South Korea and Taiwan. This counter can do well considering following reasons.

    Outlook

    Considering above points we expect this counter to reach target price of Rs. 375.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    vedanta - 31 -07 - 2023 - E99

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Equity99 #Recommendations #Vedanta
    first published: Jul 31, 2023 12:19 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!