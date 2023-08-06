English
    Buy Varun Beverages; target of Rs 940: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Varun Beverages recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 940 in its research report dated August 03, 2023.

    August 06, 2023 / 10:08 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Varun Beverages

    Varun Beverages (VBL) reported a revenue growth of 13% YoY in 2QCY23, led by growth in volumes (up 4.7% YoY) and higher realization (up 8.2% YoY to INR179/case). Sales volume growth in India was adversely impacted by abnormally high unseasonal rains throughout the quarter. Softening of PET chips prices led to a 200bp YoY improvement in gross margins. Gross margin/unit case grew 12% YoY to INR93.8, while EBITDA/unit case improved 15% YoY to INR48.12, supported by favorable operating leverage.

    Outlook

    We maintain our CY23/CY24/CY25 estimates and reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR940.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Varun Beverages
    first published: Aug 6, 2023 10:08 pm

