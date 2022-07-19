English
    Buy Tube Investments; target of Rs 2230: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tube Investments recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2230 in its research report dated July 18, 2022.

    July 19, 2022 / 05:22 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Tube Investments


    TIINDIA's FY22 annual report highlights: a) the progress made in the core business, particularly in exports, b) capability improvements in the core business, c) strategy on e-mobility, and d) its plans to foray into Medical Devices and Electronics under its TI-2 strategy. The management's focus is on deliverance of four metrics - revenue growth (up 106% YoY in FY22), profitability (up 100bp in EBITDA margin), RoIC (up 22.3pp to 42.7%), and FCF (~INR6.4b in FY22 v/s INR1.1b in FY21).



    Outlook


    The stock trades at 33.2x/26.5x FY23E/FY24E consolidated EPS. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of ~INR2,230 per share (premised on Sep'24E SoTP, based on 30x for the standalone business and valuing listed subsidiaries at a 20% holding company discount).

    At 16:01 hrs Tube Investments of India Ltd was quoting at Rs 2,256.90, up Rs 246.40, or 12.26 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,317.90 and an intraday low of Rs 2,029.95.


    It was trading with volumes of 58,057 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 6,212 shares, an increase of 834.60 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.66 percent or Rs 13.20 at Rs 2,010.50.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,095.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,064.50 on 11 July, 2022 and 20 July, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 7.73 percent below its 52-week high and 112.02 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 43,556.04 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Tube Investments
    first published: Jul 19, 2022 05:22 pm
