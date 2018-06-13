App
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Trident, target Rs 65: Abhishek Mondal

Traders can buy the stock on dips and around Rs 58-59 with a stop loss below Rs 55 for a target of Rs 65.50, says Abhishek Mondal of Guiness Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Abhishek Mondal

In the daily scale, Trident has given a breakout above its downward trend line placed around 58.50-59 levels on Monday, which suggest bullishness in the stock.

A daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) showing upward momentum and MACD trading below zero line with positive crossover whereas (+) DI just crossover the (-) DI, which indicates that stock likely to move upward further.

Traders can buy the stock on dips and around Rs 58-59 with a stop loss below Rs 55 (closing) for a target of Rs 65.50.

Disclaimer: The author is Research Analyst, Guiness Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 13, 2018 11:08 am

