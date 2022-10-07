English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy The Phoenix Mills; target of Rs 1638: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on The Phoenix Mills has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1638 in its research report dated October 07, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 07, 2022 / 06:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Securities research report on The Phoenix Mills


    The Phoenix Mills’ (PHNX) saw Sep’22 like-to-like (LTL) consumption across malls at Rs5.8bn or 115% of Sep’19 levels and mirrors the Jul’22 LTL consumption growth which was at 120% of Jul’19 levels and Aug’22 LTL consumption growth which was at 114% of Aug’19 levels. In Q1FY23 (Apr-Jun’22), LTL consumption growth across malls stood at 111% of Apr-Jun’19 (Q1FY20) levels which translated into Q1FY23 retail LTL EBITDA of Rs2.9bn or 115% of Q1FY20 levels. Similarly, in Q2FY23, LTL consumption growth stood at 118% of Q2FY20 levels. Owing to continued consumption strength, we model for FY23E rental income of Rs13.7bn (Rs12.2bn on LTL basis vs. Rs10.3bn in FY20). With Indore and Ahmedabad malls to open in H2FY23E and Pune (Wakad) and Bengaluru (Hebbal) in FY24E, we expect 17% rental income CAGR over FY20-25E.



    Outlook


    We reiterate our BUY rating with an unchanged target price of Rs1,638/share based on 20% premium to our Mar’23E NAV of Rs1,371/share which includes increase in Palladium, Mumbai leasable area and considers growth opportunities from new office capex and new malls (including Surat). Key risks to our call are a fresh Covid wave impacting mall consumption and fall in mall occupancies and rentals.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 17:30 Phoenix Mills was quoting at Rs 1,451.25, up Rs 28.05, or 1.97 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,470.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,392.60.


    It was trading with volumes of 8,948 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 15,280 shares, a decrease of -41.44 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 3.46 percent or Rs 47.55 at Rs 1,423.20.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,470.00 and 52-week low Rs 884.30 on 07 October, 2022 and 08 March, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 0.48 percent below its 52-week high and 65.44 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 25,915.28 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    The Phoenix Mills - 071022 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Securities #Recommendations #The Phoenix Mills
    first published: Oct 7, 2022 06:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.