Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 227: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tata Motors recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 227 in its research report dated September 10, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Tata Motors


We had hosted Mr P B Balaji, CFO – Tata Motors (TTMT), for a meeting with a group of investors. Mr Balaji articulated their approach to achieving a near net debt zero target by FY24, primarily pivoted on: a) revenue improvement, b) cost-cutting, and c) capex control plans laid out for four key businesses (incl. NBFC). He discussed the business-wise roadmap to attaining positive FCF.


Outlook


The stock trades at 2.7x FY22E EV/EBITDA and 1x P/BV. Maintain Buy, with TP of ~INR227 (Sep'22E-based SOTP).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 11, 2020 03:50 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Tata Motors

