Buy Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 3236: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services, a division of Tata Sons Limited, is a global IT services organization that provides a comprehensive range of IT services to its clients in diverse industries. The Company, caters to finance and banking, insurance, telecommunication, transportation, retail, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and utility industries.

Outlook

We upgrade our rating to BUY on the stock with a revised target price of Rs.3,236 based on 32x FY22E adj. EPS.

