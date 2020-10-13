172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-tata-consultancy-services-target-of-rs-3236-geojit-5958321.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 3236: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Tata Consultancy Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3236 in its research report dated October 13, 2020.

Geojit's research report on Tata Consultancy Services


Tata Consultancy Services, a division of Tata Sons Limited, is a global IT services organization that provides a comprehensive range of IT services to its clients in diverse industries. The Company, caters to finance and banking, insurance, telecommunication, transportation, retail, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and utility industries.


Outlook


We upgrade our rating to BUY on the stock with a revised target price of Rs.3,236 based on 32x FY22E adj. EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 13, 2020 04:06 pm

tags #Buy #Geojit #Recommendations #Tata Consultancy Services

