    Buy Suprajit Engineering; target of Rs 457: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Suprajit Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 457 in its research report dated August 16, 2023.

    August 18, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Suprajit Engineering

    EBITDA margin expanded by 220 bps y-o-y to 10.5% in Q1FY24, while non-automotive business has yet to recover. The company’s diversified, de-risked and innovation driven business model supports the growth momentum. Stock trades at P/E multiple of 20.6x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.8x its FY25E estimates.

    Outlook

    We maintain a Buy rating on Suprajit Engineering Ltd (SEL) with a revised PT of Rs 457 on its diversified business model, healthy traction in automotive business and continued order wins.

