    Buy Suprajit Engineering; target of Rs 439: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Suprajit Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 439 in its research report dated May 31, 2023.

    June 02, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Suprajit Engineering

    SEL’s diversified, de-risked and innovation driven business model supports the growth momentum. Management guided for a 12%-14% EBITDA margin range for FY24. Stock trades at P/E multiple of 19.2 and EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.8x its FY25E estimates.


    Outlook

    We maintain our BUY rating on Suprajit Engineering Ltd (SEL) with a revised TP of Rs 439 on healthy traction in its automotive business, expectation of improvement in margins and consistent improvement in LDC business.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

