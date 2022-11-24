English
    Buy Sterlite Technologies; target of Rs 220: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Sterlite Technologies recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated November 23, 2022.

    November 24, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Sterlite Technologies


    Sterlite Technologies (STL) is a leading telecommunication infrastructure player with offerings in in optical fiber and cables, hyper-scale network design, and deployment and network software.



    Outlook


    We value STL at Rs 220 (Rs 295, earlier), at 18x FY24 P/E.


    first published: Nov 24, 2022 12:13 pm