    Buy Star Health; target of Rs 945: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Star Health has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 945 in its research report dated July 31, 2022.

    August 02, 2022 / 05:37 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Star Health


    Star Health reported a good set of numbers in Q1FY23, with combined ratio (CoR) of 98.2%, profit after tax of Rs2.13bn, and a much-improved solvency ratio of 187%. Beyond the finer details, the bigger message from the result is that the company is well on track to execute its profitable growth strategy, focusing on the retail and SME segments. Notwithstanding slightly higher combined ratio in Q1FY23, management commentary is upbeat about achieving 63-65% claims ratio and 93-95% combined ratio in FY23. Q1 trend and management guidance increases our confidence about the company achieving ~96% CoR in FY23. With Covid-19-led abnormalities in the business behind, by leveraging its moat, Star Health will embark on a longterm profitable growth journey.



    Outlook


    We reiterate Buy on the stock with an unchanged TP of Rs945.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 2, 2022 05:36 pm
