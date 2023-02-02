English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy SRF; target of Rs 2550: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on SRF recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2550 in its research report dated February 01, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 02, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on SRF

    Incorporated in 1970, SRF started with nylon cord tyre and thereafter diversified into refrigerant gases, speciality chemicals and packaging film among others. Chemicals (Specialty + Fluorochemicals) form 43% of overall revenues followed by packaging film (39%), technical textile (15%) and others (3%). The company exports to more than 90+ countries. The revenue from international market constitutes 57% of overall revenues while rest is from the domestic market segment.


    Outlook

    We value SRF on SOTP to arrive at a target price of Rs 2550/share (earlier Rs 2900/share).