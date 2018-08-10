Buy Sobha; target of Rs 644: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Sobha

1QFY19 Revenue (not comparable on account of IND AS 115 transition) came in at Rs 6.0bn (-12.0% YoY, -22.3% QoQ). IND AS-115 adjustments resulted in SDL reversing Rs 32.6bn revenue and Rs 7.6bn of profits and this will be re-recognized over the next 8-10 quarters depending on individual project completion.

Outlook

Affordable segment (Rs 50-60L/ unit) will drive the volumes in key markets. Over longer term SDL wants to multiply volumes 2x to ~6mn sqft. We maintain BUY with NAV of Rs 644/share.

