    Buy Shriram Transport Finance; target of Rs 1690: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Shriram Transport Finance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1690 in its research report dated July 29, 2022.

    July 30, 2022 / 10:43 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Shriram Transport Finance


    PAT declined by 11% QoQ to INR9.65b (in line) in 1QFY23, driven by a sequentially higher credit costs of ~2.5% and a NIM decline of ~20bp QoQ. Price hikes in both New and Used CVs (led by the shift to BS-VI emission standards and higher steel prices) has continued to feed into higher ticket sizes and are aiding disbursements, which grew 31% YoY to ~INR117b.  SHTF’s customers and products operate in a benign competitive landscape. It has the pricing power to pass on the higher incremental cost of borrowings to its customers. We estimate a compression of ~20bp in NIM over the next two years.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR1,690 per share (based on 1.4x FY24E BVPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Shriram Transport Finance
    first published: Jul 30, 2022 10:43 pm
