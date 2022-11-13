English
    Buy Sansera Engineering; target of Rs 860: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Sansera Engineering recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 860 in its research report dated November 09, 2022.

    November 13, 2022
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Sansera Engineering


    Sansera Engineering (SEL), established in 1981, is a Bengaluru based engineering led integrated manufacturer of critical precision forged components (engine, non-engine oriented) for end application in predominantly auto domain. FY22 geography mix: India 63%; Europe: 24%; US: 9%; Others: 4% • FY22 end-user mix: auto ~83%; non-auto ~11%; auto-tech & EVs ~6%.


    Outlook


    We maintain BUY rating amid robust order book, strong export order wins, precision engineering capabilities and tendency to outrun industry growth. We value SEL at Rs 860 i.e. 22x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 38.8, building in 15%, 25% sales, earnings CAGR, respectively, in FY22-24E.


