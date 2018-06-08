Buy Sanofi India, target Rs 5707: Hadrien Mendonca

Hadrien Mendonca

With the midcaps making a comeback, Sanofi India has gained further strength. The stock has not only moved higher but has also broken out from a three-month consolidation phase.

Maintaining its higher top higher bottom structure, relative strength too indicates stock has a potential of making a dash towards its potential target of Rs 5,707 in the medium term.

