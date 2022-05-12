Buy PVR; target of Rs 2240: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on PVR

PVR Ltd. is the market leader in terms of multiplex screen count in India. Currently, it operates 854 screens in 173 cinemas in 74 cities in India and Sri Lanka with an aggregate seating capacity of ~1.79 lakhs seats. With leadership in the high realisation key markets of Maharashtra/NCR, it enjoys superior ATP, SPH and advertisement than peers.

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the company. We value PVR at Rs 2240 i.e. 15x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More