    Buy PSP Projects; target of Rs 820: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on PSP Projects recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 820 in its research report dated January 19, 2023.

    January 20, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on PSP Projects


    Incorporated in 2008 by Prahladbhai Patel, PSP Projects (PSP) is one of the prominent contractors offering a diversified range of construction and allied services. Its focus remains on industrial, institutional, government, government residential and residential projects. PSP reported 34.3%, 31.2%, 31.3% CAGR in topline, EBITDA, PAT CAGR, respectively, during FY17-22 • Prudent management, net debt free, robust return ratios (RoCE: 25+%).



    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the company given the strong revenue visibility and historically robust execution track record. We value PSP at Rs 820/share (13x FY25 P/E).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 05:49 pm