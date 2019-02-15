Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PSP Projects; target of Rs 511: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on PSP Projects has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 511 in its research report dated February 11, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on PSP Projects


We downgrade our revenue and PAT estimates for FY19E/ FY20E to factor in 9MFY19 and lower order inflow for FY19E. However, we upgrade our EBITDA margin by 39bps for FY19E considering 9MFY19 and maintain for FY20E. We expect 30.2%/ 26.9% revenue/ PAT CAGR over FY19E-21E with EBITDA margins of 13.9%/ 13.3% for FY19E/ FY20E. With its conservative strategy towards leverage and efficient capital allocation, PSP will continue to remain net cash company with negative Net D:E of 0.6x over FY19E-21E. PSP will continue to witness superior return rations (average RoE/ RoCE of 27.2%/ 28.0% over FY19E-21E) led by strong PAT growth, well managed lean balance sheet and efficient working capital management.


Outlook


We rollover to FY21E, accordingly we maintain ‘BUY’ with a TP of `511 (13x FY21E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 03:27 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #PSP Projects #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.