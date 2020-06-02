Buy Prism Johnson; target of Rs 46: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Prism Johnson has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 46 in its research report dated May 30, 2020.
Anand Rathi 's research report on Prism Johnson
On the continued weak TBK and RMC and the lockdown, Prism Johnson’s results were subdued, revenue/EBITDA/PAT falling 18%/ 21%/96%. The cement division did well; the other segments dragged. The stock has fallen considerably in the last few months. We believe it factors in a fair valuation for cement, with negligible contributions from the other two businesses to our sum-of-parts valuation.
Outlook
We upgrade our rating to a Buy, with a lower TP of `46 (earlier `48).
