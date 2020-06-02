Buy Prism Johnson; target of Rs 46: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Prism Johnson

On the continued weak TBK and RMC and the lockdown, Prism Johnson’s results were subdued, revenue/EBITDA/PAT falling 18%/ 21%/96%. The cement division did well; the other segments dragged. The stock has fallen considerably in the last few months. We believe it factors in a fair valuation for cement, with negligible contributions from the other two businesses to our sum-of-parts valuation.

Outlook

We upgrade our rating to a Buy, with a lower TP of `46 (earlier `48).







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

