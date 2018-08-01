App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Prestige Estates Projects; target of Rs 316: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Prestige Estates Projects has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 316 in its research report dated July 31, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities's research report on Prestige Estates Projects


1QFY19 Revenue came in at Rs 8.6bn. The prior quarters are not comparable due to 1st time adoption of IND AS 115. Impact (1QFY19): Lower revenue by Rs 1.7bn and higher net profit by Rs 23mn). Even as 1mn sqft was launched in 1QFY19 in Chennai and Bangalore, PEPL’s share of pre-sales decreased QoQ to 1.1mn sqft (vs 1.6mn sqft QoQ).


Outlook


We continue to closely monitor the pace of new launches along with disposal of existing inventory of Rs 18bn. Value unlocking in office portfolio will help reduce debt. Due to the recent price correction, we upgrade PEPL from NEU to BUY with a NAV-based TP of Rs 316/sh.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 04:39 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Prestige Estates Projects #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.