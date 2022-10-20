English
    Buy Polycab India; target of Rs 3215: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Polycab India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3215 in its research report dated October 19, 2022.

    October 20, 2022 / 10:15 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Polycab India


    Q2FY2023 performance was led by healthy volume growth in Wires & Cables (W&C) and sharp increase in gross/operating margins. Augmentation of exports, strong traction in Etira brand, capacity expansion and improving working capital cycle bodes well for long-term growth. Company is well-poised to leverage the rising demand for W&C through its large product basket and deeper penetration.


    Outlook


    We retain a Buy on Polycab India Limited (Polycab) with a revised PT of Rs. 3,215 (based on October FY24E EPS) on account of healthy H1FY2023 and various long-term catalysts in terms of market share gains through widening distribution reach and product launches.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 20, 2022 10:15 pm
