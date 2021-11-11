MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 300: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Petronet LNG recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated November 10, 2021.

Broker Research
November 11, 2021 / 02:40 PM IST
HDFC Securities research report's outlook and valuations:  500bps growth outperformance over FY21-24E as compared to 250bps earlier). We roll over valuations to Sepemtember-23E and increase target multiples for most of the companies in our coverage universe. We remain broadly constructive across the sector and ahead of consensus on growth/EPS; our preferred picks are Infosys, HCLT, Mphasis and Zensar."" title="HDFC Securities research report's outlook and valuations:  "The YTD EPS upgrades (consensus) have been led by mid-tiers such as Tata Elxis, Mindtree, Mastek, and Persistent Systems, ranging from 20-40 percent and, within tier 1, by Wipro (~15%). We expect the sector (coverage universe) to post 13 percent and 14.5 percent USD revenue/APAT CAGR over FY21-24E compared to 6.5/7.5 percent over the past five years. The mid-tier valuation premium relative to tier 1s may sustain, based on its relative outperformance (>500bps growth outperformance over FY21-24E as compared to 250bps earlier). We roll over valuations to Sepemtember-23E and increase target multiples for most of the companies in our coverage universe. We remain broadly constructive across the sector and ahead of consensus on growth/EPS; our preferred picks are Infosys, HCLT, Mphasis and Zensar."" width="100%" height="auto" >

HDFC Securities research report's outlook and valuations:  "The YTD EPS upgrades (consensus) have been led by mid-tiers such as Tata Elxis, Mindtree, Mastek, and Persistent Systems, ranging from 20-40 percent and, within tier 1, by Wipro (~15%). We expect the sector (coverage universe) to post 13 percent and 14.5 percent USD revenue/APAT CAGR over FY21-24E compared to 6.5/7.5 percent over the past five years. The mid-tier valuation premium relative to tier 1s may sustain, based on its relative outperformance (>500bps growth outperformance over FY21-24E as compared to 250bps earlier). We roll over valuations to Sepemtember-23E and increase target multiples for most of the companies in our coverage universe. We remain broadly constructive across the sector and ahead of consensus on growth/EPS; our preferred picks are Infosys, HCLT, Mphasis and Zensar."

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Petronet LNG


Petronet LNG (PLNG) reported a beat on our estimates, led by higher-than-estimated throughput (Dahej back at >100% at 102%, after being subdued for the last three quarters, with Kochi utilization robust at ~24%). The company expects spot LNG prices to cool off post the winter season. Currently, huge demand is seen from China and Japan, with supply constraints resulting in a spike in spot LNG prices. Despite the immediate challenges, the management remains confident about achieving >900tbtu in volumes for FY22 (~96% utilization, i.e., flat YoY - supported by tied up contracts). Our numbers are in line with the aforementioned guidance, with the full-year volume assumption at 910tbtu. Company is also looking at extending its long term contract with RasGas beyond 2028.



Outlook


The stock trades at 10.7x FY23E EPS and 6.1x FY23E EV/EBITDA. We value PLNG on a DCF basis to arrive at a fair value of INR300. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Petronet LNG #Recommendations
first published: Nov 11, 2021 02:40 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.