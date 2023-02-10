English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Orient Cement; target of Rs 174: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Orient Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 174 in its research report dated February 03, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 10, 2023 / 09:42 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Anand Rathi's research report on Orient Cement

    Though good infrastructure demand boosted Orient Cement’s Q3 volume growth, high input costs curbed its operating performance. While cement capacity expansion continues to be delayed, the falling fuel cost benefit will be visible post-May’23. Cost savings from the 10MW WHRS, more government spending on infra and the firm B/S are positives.


    Outlook

    We retain a Buy rating on the stock, with a lower target price of Rs.174 (earlier Rs.176) on 7.5x FY25e EV/EBITDA.