Buy Oracle Financial Services Software, says Shabbir Kayyumi

Narnolia Financial Advisors

Currently Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) is trading above short term, midterm moving averages which shows strength in the scrip. It has given breakout with spurt in volume which is showing upside momentum in coming sessions.

Indicators and oscillators are lending support to its price action. Formation of strong bull candle suggesting positive rhythm in the scrip. By looking at these factors one can buy OFSS at Rs 3970-3950 with stop loss of Rs 3750 for the target of Rs 4300-4350.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.