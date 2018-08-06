App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Oracle Financial Services Software, says Shabbir Kayyumi

One can buy OFSS at Rs 3970-3950 with stop loss of Rs 3750 for the target of Rs 4300-4350.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shabbir Kayyumi

Narnolia Financial Advisors

Currently Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) is trading above short term, midterm moving averages which shows strength in the scrip. It has given breakout with spurt in volume which is showing upside momentum in coming sessions.

Indicators and oscillators are lending support to its price action. Formation of strong bull candle suggesting positive rhythm in the scrip. By looking at these factors one can buy OFSS at Rs 3970-3950 with stop loss of Rs 3750 for the target of Rs 4300-4350.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 11:32 am

tags #Stocks Views

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

