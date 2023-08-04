Buy NOCIL; target of Rs 267: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on NOCIL
Q1 EBITDA/PAT were 10/5% below our estimates, owing to an 8% fall in revenue, higher-than-expected other expenses, higher-than-expected tax outgo, offset by lower-than-expected raw material cost and higher-than-expected other income.
Outlook
Our BUY recommendation on NOCIL with a TP of INR 267 is premised on (1) a ramp-up in capacity utilisation and (2) expansion of margin with a focus on specialised rubber chemicals.
