English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy NOCIL; target of Rs 267: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on NOCIL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 267 in its research report dated August 01, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 04, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    HDFC Securities' research report on NOCIL

    Q1 EBITDA/PAT were 10/5% below our estimates, owing to an 8% fall in revenue, higher-than-expected other expenses, higher-than-expected tax outgo, offset by lower-than-expected raw material cost and higher-than-expected other income.

    Outlook

    Our BUY recommendation on NOCIL with a TP of INR 267 is premised on (1) a ramp-up in capacity utilisation and (2) expansion of margin with a focus on specialised rubber chemicals.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    NOCIL - 03 -08 - 2023 - hdfc

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #HDFC Securities #NOCIL #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:08 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!