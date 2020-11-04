172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-nippon-life-asset-management-target-of-rs-364-yes-securities-6065321.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Nippon Life Asset Management; target of Rs 364: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on Nippon Life Asset Management has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 364 in its research report dated October 27, 2020.

YES Securities' research report on Nippon Life Asset Management


We remain positive on the stock considering our expectations of 1) strong equity market performance, 2) NAM gaining market share under the new promoters, 3) costs control will narrow down the financial performance gap when compared with peers, and 4) valuations are attractive at 21.6x FY23E earnings.


Outlook


Our estimates for FY21 have been raised by 10% mainly on the back of higher other income. We maintain our BUY rating.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 02:00 pm

