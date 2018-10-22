App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NIIT Technologies, says Dinesh Rohira

We have a buy recommendation for NIIT Technologies which is currently trading at Rs 1238.25.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Dinesh Rohira

5nance.com

NIIT Technologies remained on uptrend trajectory during last week after trading on a rangebound level for over one month. It made a correction from price-band of Rs 1,272-1,193 levels towards a low of Rs 1,043 before initiating the current upward trend.

It managed to breakout from its 100-days level placed at Rs 1,170 levels coupled with strong volume growth which indicates that the buying sentiment is active at the current level.

The momentum indicator outlined a positive trend at current level with weekly RSI at 55 levels and is gradually moving upward, while MACD is likely to witnessed bullish crossover in the coming session to trade above its signal-line. We have a buy recommendation for NIIT Technologies which is currently trading at Rs. 1238.25.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 11:15 am

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

