App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NIIT, target Rs 120: Shitij Gandhi

One can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 105-107 levels for the upside target of Rs 120 levels with a stop loss below Rs 97, says Shitij Gandhi of SMC Global.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shitij Gandhi

After testing Rs 124 levels in the past, NIIT witnessed profit booking at higher levels and slid below its 200-days exponential moving average on the daily charts.

However, a sharp recovery has been seen in prices as the stock formed a double bottom formation at Rs 91 levels and now once again regained the momentum above its short and long-term moving averages.

Additionally, “W” shape pattern is quite visible on the charts which indicate that stock may once again retest its recent highs above Rs 120 levels to complete the formation.

Therefore, one can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 105-107 levels for the upside target of Rs 120 levels with a stop loss below Rs 97.

Disclaimer: The author is Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 02:48 pm

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.