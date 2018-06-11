App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 05:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Max Financial; target of Rs 665: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Max Financial has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 665 in its research report dated May 30, 2018

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities's research report on Max Financial

New  Business  Premium  and  Individual  APE grew at a better than expected 23.8%  YoY and 27.6% YoY respectively. For FY18, VNB margin improved 140bps to  20.2%  as  a  result  of  higher  share  of protection business, higher interest  rates  and better product features in the Non-par segment. During FY18, Max has delivered an impressive 20.6% RoEV (+70bps).

Outlook

However  to mitigate this risk and reduce its dependence on Axis, Max  wants  to  purse  aggressive M&A and build new channels. The board has approved  fund raising upto Rs 50bn. We have tweaked our margin assumptions but  have  also  increased our Axis share transfer discount. Our TP however remains  unchanged. We maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 665 (FY20 EV+ 26x FY20E VNB).

For all recommendations report, click here

related news

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 05:09 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Max Financial #Recommendations

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.