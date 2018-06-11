Buy Max Financial; target of Rs 665: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities's research report on Max Financial

New Business Premium and Individual APE grew at a better than expected 23.8% YoY and 27.6% YoY respectively. For FY18, VNB margin improved 140bps to 20.2% as a result of higher share of protection business, higher interest rates and better product features in the Non-par segment. During FY18, Max has delivered an impressive 20.6% RoEV (+70bps).

Outlook

However to mitigate this risk and reduce its dependence on Axis, Max wants to purse aggressive M&A and build new channels. The board has approved fund raising upto Rs 50bn. We have tweaked our margin assumptions but have also increased our Axis share transfer discount. Our TP however remains unchanged. We maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 665 (FY20 EV+ 26x FY20E VNB).

