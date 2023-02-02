English
    Buy Laurus Labs; target of Rs 400: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Laurus Labs recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 400 in its research report dated January 31, 2023.

    February 02, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Laurus Labs

    Laurus Labs operates in the segment of generic APIs & FDFs (formulations), custom synthesis and biotechnology. Major focus in APIs is on ARV, oncology and other APIs. It owns 11 manufacturing units (six FDA approved sites) with 74 DMFs, 32 ANDAs filed (15 Para IV, 11 first to file) and 192 patents granted • Laurus acquired Richore Life Sciences to diversify in the area of recombinant animal origin free products, enzymes as well as building biologics custom synthesis.


    Outlook

    We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock amid incremental contribution from custom synthesis with visible order- book. Valued at Rs 400 i.e. 18x P/E on FY25E EPS of Rs 22.3.