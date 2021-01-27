MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1680: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Larsen and Toubro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1680 in its research report dated January 25, 2021.

Broker Research
January 27, 2021 / 03:04 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Larsen and Toubro


Q3 execution indicates ongoing improvement as labor availability has fully normalised. Order inflows were strong at Rs732bn and order book continues to be robust at Rs3.31trn. WC, at 26.2% sales, while high, is seen from the perspective of the lower revenue base in 9M. LT remains cautious and continues to withhold guiding on FY21 on inflows or execution, though they view Q4 positively, with further anticipated improvement in execution. On the order front, there is a pipeline of Rs2.65trn in Q4. L&T is focused on working capital and met its 9M liquidity needs fully out of its customer collections.



Outlook


LT is the best play for the recovery in the capex cycle. Its strengths are its size, diversity and balance sheet that gives it competitive advantages. Current valuations care attractive and we maintain Buy with a SOTP based TP of Rs1680.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #Larsen and Toubro #Recommendations
first published: Jan 27, 2021 03:04 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Saudi Arabia to get vaccines from India in a week; lowest single-day tally in Delhi

Coronavirus Essential | Saudi Arabia to get vaccines from India in a week; lowest single-day tally in Delhi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.