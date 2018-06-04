App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2018 02:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KPIT Technologies, says Angel Broking

We recommend buying this stock at current levels for a target of Rs 319 over the next one month. The stop loss should be fixed at Rs 266.

Angel Broking

On the weekly chart, KPIT Technologies price is trading well above the 10-DEMA & 50-DEMA which reflects a positive bias. The stock is trading near its all-time high which shows its outperformance in the recent market turbulence.

Prices have resumed its uptrend after sideways consolidation which signals upside movement. Also, among the oscillators, stochastic is in rising direction and in the overbought zone with a reading of around 94.

Thus, we recommend buying this stock at current levels for a target of Rs 319 over the next one month. The stop loss should be fixed at Rs 266.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.
First Published on Jun 4, 2018 02:32 pm

