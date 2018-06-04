Buy KPIT Technologies, says Angel Broking

Angel Broking

On the weekly chart, KPIT Technologies price is trading well above the 10-DEMA & 50-DEMA which reflects a positive bias. The stock is trading near its all-time high which shows its outperformance in the recent market turbulence.

Prices have resumed its uptrend after sideways consolidation which signals upside movement. Also, among the oscillators, stochastic is in rising direction and in the overbought zone with a reading of around 94.

Thus, we recommend buying this stock at current levels for a target of Rs 319 over the next one month. The stop loss should be fixed at Rs 266.

