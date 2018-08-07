App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 06:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KNR Constructions; target of Rs 320: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on KNR Constructions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 320 in its research report dated 02 Aug 2018.

Broker Research
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on KNR Constructions

KNRC has received in principle financial sanctions for three of the four HAM projects the company has won from NHAI and the fourth project is expected to achieve financial closure by August 2018. Full financial closure should happen once KNRC has 80% land available on 3H basis to execute the projects.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating. We value the company on SOTP basis: INR275/share for standalone EPC business (16x FY20E EPS of INR17.2) and INR45/share for investments in BOT projects and land parcels (1x FY20E BV).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 7, 2018 06:02 pm

tags #Buy #KNR Constructions #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

