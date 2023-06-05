Buy Kfin Technologies; fair value at Rs 400: Kotak Institutional Equities

Kotak Institutional Equities' research report on Kfin Technologies
KFin Technologies is a play on financial infrastructure space with multiple growth levers beyond the duopolistic MF registry market (#2 player; ~30% AUM market share). We believe the company’s strategy to accelerate growth (organic + M&As) will augur well in building scale across diversified offerings.
Outlook
Initiate with a BUY rating and FV of Rs400, implying ~27X FY2025E EPS with ~15% EPS CAGR over FY2024-26E.
