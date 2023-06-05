Buy Kfin Technologies; fair value at Rs 400: Kotak Institutional Equities

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Kotak Institutional Equities' research report on Kfin Technologies

KFin Technologies is a play on financial infrastructure space with multiple growth levers beyond the duopolistic MF registry market (#2 player; ~30% AUM market share). We believe the company’s strategy to accelerate growth (organic + M&As) will augur well in building scale across diversified offerings.

Outlook

Initiate with a BUY rating and FV of Rs400, implying ~27X FY2025E EPS with ~15% EPS CAGR over FY2024-26E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Kfin Technologies - 02=5 -06 - 2023 - kotak