Buy KEI Industries; target of Rs 2665: Sharekhan

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on KEI Industries

The domestic demand environment continues to be robust across its customer base. Exports contribution in total sales would increase gradually as the company gains foothold in countries such as the U.S. Retail contribution to sales is increasing consistently, which has improved its working capital cycle and margins. We like KEI for its strong position in the organised W&C industry, increasing retail presence, debt-free status, healthy cash, and strong return ratios.

Outlook

KEI Industries Limited’s (KEI) management stated that capex plans for EHV and LT cables are well on track to aid revenue CAGR of 17-18%. The company would incur total capex of Rs. 400 crore in FY2024.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

KEI Industries - 03 -07 - 2023 - khan