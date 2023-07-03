English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy KEI Industries; target of Rs 2665: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on KEI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2665 in its research report dated June 30, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 03, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on KEI Industries

    The domestic demand environment continues to be robust across its customer base. Exports contribution in total sales would increase gradually as the company gains foothold in countries such as the U.S. Retail contribution to sales is increasing consistently, which has improved its working capital cycle and margins. We like KEI for its strong position in the organised W&C industry, increasing retail presence, debt-free status, healthy cash, and strong return ratios.

    Outlook

    KEI Industries Limited’s (KEI) management stated that capex plans for EHV and LT cables are well on track to aid revenue CAGR of 17-18%. The company would incur total capex of Rs. 400 crore in FY2024.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    KEI Industries - 03 -07 - 2023 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #KEI Industries #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jul 3, 2023 11:38 am