Buy Karda Construction; target of Rs 260: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities' research report on Karda Construction

Karda Construction Limited (KCL) has an experience of two and a half decades in Nashik which we believe is a competitive advantage for the company to cash in on the growth potential of the local real estate market. Nashik’s emergence as a hub for the industrial and service sectors, infrastructure development in the area and affordability of real estate present strong potential for the city’s property market in terms of both investment and end-use demand.

Outlook

The KCL stock currently trades at 17.1x FY19E EPS and 12.7x FY20E EPS. Based on a target P/E multiple of 18.0, we value KCL at Rs 260 with an upside potential of 42% and informing a BUY rating.

