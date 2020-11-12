PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
WEBINAR :How to find a multi-bagger in 2021 with Growth Module. Watch Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kalpataru Power Transmission; target of Rs 296: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Kalpataru Power Transmission has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 296 in its research report dated November 05, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kalpataru Power Transmission


Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) reported decent quarterly performance despite pandemic and onset of monsoon led by better execution, higher other income and lower interest cost. Order inflows came in at ~Rs7bn during 2Q majorly contributed by T&D segment (98%) with the company being further L1 in orders worth ~Rs30bn. OB stands at ~Rs123bn spread across segments, providing revenue visibility for next few years. Given the healthy tendering pipeline KPTL has maintained its order inflow guidance of Rs90-1000bn (PLe ~Rs100bn) while has slightly lowered its revenue growth guidance to 5-10% (vs earlier 8-10%) with EBITDA margins of 10.5-11% for FY21E.



Outlook


We maintain BUY with a revised SOTP based TP of Rs296 (earlier TP Rs276). The TP has been revised upwards mainly due to inclusion of equity investment of transmission assets.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 03:20 pm

tags #Buy #Kalpataru Power Transmission #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.