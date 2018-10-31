Buy Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 500: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities' research report on Kajaria Ceramics

Kajaria Ceramics results were in line with our estimates led by healthy volume growth and sequential improvement in average realization. Margins decline on YoY basis was expected due to sharp hike in gas prices. Going ahead, we expect volumes to start witnessing traction on improved demand. High gas prices may continue to impact margins but benefits to margins will come from improvement in JV performance. Company had offloaded its stake in its subsidiary Soriso Ceramics for Rs 110 mn and has booked an exceptional loss of Rs 34 mn during the quarter.

Outlook

Stock is currently trading at valuations of 24x and 20.2x P/E on FY19 and FY20 estimates respectively. We maintain our estimates and target price of Rs 500 on FY20 estimates.

