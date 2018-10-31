App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 500: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Kajaria Ceramics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated October 26, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak Securities' research report on Kajaria Ceramics


Kajaria Ceramics results were in line with our estimates led by healthy volume growth and sequential improvement in average realization. Margins decline on YoY basis was expected due to sharp hike in gas prices. Going ahead, we expect volumes to start witnessing traction on improved demand. High gas prices may continue to impact margins but benefits to margins will come from improvement in JV performance. Company had offloaded its stake in its subsidiary Soriso Ceramics for Rs 110 mn and has booked an exceptional loss of Rs 34 mn during the quarter.


Outlook


Stock is currently trading at valuations of 24x and 20.2x P/E on FY19 and FY20 estimates respectively. We maintain our estimates and target price of Rs 500 on FY20 estimates.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 05:12 pm

tags #Buy #Kajaria Ceramics #Kotak Securities #Recommendations

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.